COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

BSD1 board plan meeting

The Bamberg Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School. The meeting will be broadcast via the Bamberg School District One Facebook page.

Public hearing scheduled in Denmark

The City of Denmark will hold a public hearing by conference call on the fiscal year 2021 General Land and Water and Sewer budgets at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15. If you would like to listen to the meeting and/or make comments please dial (701) 802-5200; access code is 794856.