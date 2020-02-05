Today's events

Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Bamberg County C-Fund Committee to meet

The Bamberg County C-Fund Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex.

BSD2 board call special meeting

The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the board room of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

A.L. Post 64 to meet Friday

The American Legion Post 64 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Bowman Town Hall, in Bowman. For more information, call 803-347-9361.

School board calls special meeting

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the 2nd floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

OCFAC to hold a grant workshop

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold a Grant Workshop 2.0 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with Phillip Ford. Registration is $50. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4074.

