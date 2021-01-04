COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

COVID-19 testing to resume

Free COVID-19 testing will resume from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 15, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Roada, Orangeburg.

County council to meet

The Orangeburg County Council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, via Mircosoft Teams. The dial-in meeting number is 1-803-728-2070 and the conference ID is 762 916 7#. Citizens can also watch via Facebook Live from the County of Orangeburg Facebook page.

Teachers' Home reopens

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacher's Home has reopened. They will be open every Thursday (except holidays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing. For more information, call 803-533-1828.

