COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Santee Cooper Board of Directors special called meeting: 10:30 a.m., SCETV Office, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia.
Bamberg Friday Afternoon Book Club: 4 p.m., Bamberg Library.
Orangeburg Elks Lodge 897 Valentine Dance: 7 to 11 p.m., Joe Jeffords Blvd.
Wilkinson High School Class of 1971 Valentine's Day Dance: 8 p.m., The Premier.
VFW Post 8166 dance Saturday
The VFW Post 8166 Auxiliary will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dance at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1650 Amelia Street. For more information, call 803-536-0938.
Parkinson's support group to meet
The Columbia Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Lexington Medical Center. For more information, call 803-900-4890.
VFW Post 10729 dance Sunday
VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
Denmark City Council to convene
Denmark City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Brooker Center, in Denmark.
AT&T Pioneers luncheon Feb. 20
AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street, Orangeburg.