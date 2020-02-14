COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Santee Cooper Board of Directors special called meeting: 10:30 a.m., SCETV Office, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia.

Bamberg Friday Afternoon Book Club: 4 p.m., Bamberg Library.

Orangeburg Elks Lodge 897 Valentine Dance: 7 to 11 p.m., Joe Jeffords Blvd.

Wilkinson High School Class of 1971 Valentine's Day Dance: 8 p.m., The Premier.

VFW Post 8166 dance Saturday

The VFW Post 8166 Auxiliary will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dance at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1650 Amelia Street. For more information, call 803-536-0938.

Parkinson's support group to meet

The Columbia Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Lexington Medical Center. For more information, call 803-900-4890.

VFW Post 10729 dance Sunday

VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

Denmark City Council to convene