Today's events
"Get Art, Get Smart" classes: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Orangeburg County Public Works Committee: 4:30 p.m., 2nd floor conference room of the Administrative Center, 1437 Amelia Street.
Orangeburg County Council: 5:30 p.m., county council chambers, Administrative Center, 1437 Amelia Street.
Bamberg City Council: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.
Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community: 6 p.m., Whittaker Elementary School.
Bamberg School District 1 board: 6:30 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., in council chambers, 933 Middleton St.
Denmark City Council meeting: 7 p.m., Brooker Center.
