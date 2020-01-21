Today's events

"Get Art, Get Smart" classes: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Orangeburg County Public Works Committee: 4:30 p.m., 2nd floor conference room of the Administrative Center, 1437 Amelia Street.

Orangeburg County Council: 5:30 p.m., county council chambers, Administrative Center, 1437 Amelia Street.

Bamberg City Council: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.

Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community: 6 p.m., Whittaker Elementary School.

Bamberg School District 1 board: 6:30 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., in council chambers, 933 Middleton St.

Denmark City Council meeting: 7 p.m., Brooker Center.

