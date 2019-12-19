Today's events
Lake Marion Regional Water Agency: 2 p.m., Lake Marion Regional Water Plant, Santee.
Sunlight Club Christmas meeting: 4 p.m., Sunlight Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street.
North Branch Library's Christmas Party: 4 to 5 p.m.
Orangeburg County First Steps board meeting: 6 p.m., 610 Laurel Street.
Christmas Raffle Friday
The VFW Post 8166 will hold a Christmas Raffle at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the post's home, 1650 Amelia St., Orangeburg.
Community Christmas play Sunday
A community Christmas play will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 State Road, in Norway. All are welcome.
