Today's events

Lake Marion Regional Water Agency: 2 p.m., Lake Marion Regional Water Plant, Santee.

Sunlight Club Christmas meeting: 4 p.m., Sunlight Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street.

North Branch Library's Christmas Party: 4 to 5 p.m.

Orangeburg County First Steps board meeting: 6 p.m., 610 Laurel Street.

Christmas Raffle Friday

The VFW Post 8166 will hold a Christmas Raffle at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the post's home, 1650 Amelia St., Orangeburg.

Community Christmas play Sunday

A community Christmas play will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 State Road, in Norway. All are welcome.

