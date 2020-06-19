COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CCMO to open at new location

The Cooperative Church Ministries is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its new location at 2570 St. Matthews Road near the Orangeburg YMCA and Orangeburg County Council on Aging. COVID-19 safety rules will be followed. For more information, call 803-531-4913.

OCF to hold special conference call

The Orangeburg County Fire District will hold a special telephone conference call at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. The public is invited to attend.

Free COVID-19 testing to be held

DENMARK – Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Denmark-Olar Middle School. The testing is sponsored by DHEC and Bamberg School District 2.

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip

Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com

