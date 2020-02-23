COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Black History Banquet: 4 p.m., The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1980: 5 p.m., Williams Grand Lodge, 921 Amelia Street, Orangeburg.
OCFC to meet Monday
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Orangeburg County Fire Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at 131 Firefighter Lane, in Orangeburg.
Bamberg Public Works to convene Feb. 24
A meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Bamberg City Hall.
BSD1 board plan meetings
The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the district office in Bamberg. The meetings are scheduled to discuss the superintendent search.
Cordova Crime Watch meeting Monday
The monthly meeting of the Cordova Crive Watch will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Cordova Senior Center.
School board meeting Feb. 24
A special called meeting for the Orangeburg County School Board will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, on the 2nd floor board room at 102 Founders Court.
Bamberg Planning Commission to gather
The Bamberg Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Bamberg City Hall.
Spaghetti fundraiser Feb. 27
The Habitat for Humanity will be holding a Spaghetti Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church Centre, 650 Stanley Street. Eat in or take out for $5.