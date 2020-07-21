COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

OCSD board meeting today

The Orangeburg County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the second floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

OCVREC meeting rescheduled

The Orangeburg County Voter Registration Election Commission meeting scheduled for July 21 as been rescheduled to August 18, 2020.

Bamberg City Council to meet

Bamberg City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at City Hall.

Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Thursday

There will be a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 Thursday at Kimbrell's parking lot, 1159 Broughton Street, in downtown Orangeburg. The event begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 803-317-4457.

OCDC board to hold virtual meeting

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. To join or for more information, call 803-536-3333.

Good Hope Picnic canceled