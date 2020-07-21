COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

OCSD board meeting today
The Orangeburg County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the second floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.
OCVREC meeting rescheduled
The Orangeburg County Voter Registration Election Commission meeting scheduled for July 21 as been rescheduled to August 18, 2020.
Bamberg City Council to meet
Bamberg City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at City Hall.
Drive-Thru Food Give-Away Thursday
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Give-Away for COVID-19 Thursday at Kimbrell's parking lot, 1159 Broughton Street, in downtown Orangeburg. The event begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 803-317-4457.
OCDC board to hold virtual meeting
The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. To join or for more information, call 803-536-3333.
Good Hope Picnic canceled
The 105th annual celebration of the Good Hope Picnic scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For more information, call 803-826-6500.
150th campmeeting canceled
Trustees of the Shady Grove Campmeeting have canceled the 150th session planned for October 2020. For more information, call 843-200-9917.
S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive
The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership drive (drive-by) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road.
