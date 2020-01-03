Today's events

Denmark Technical College Area Commission special called meeting (executive session): 9 a.m., board room of Blatt Hall.

Adult Night Bingo: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

OCEA-R to meet Tuesday

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Education Association-Retired group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road. The executive board will meet at 10:30 a.m.

