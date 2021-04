CRAWL event begins Saturday

The Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County, CRAWL, will resume activities in its Art Park on Saturday, May 1, located at 927 Hagood Avenue. CRAWL will host a wrapping of the Maypole among other activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help wrap the Maypole. The event is free and open to the public. Masks must be worn at all times. For more information, call 803.290.6461.