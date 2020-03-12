COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

"Magic, The Gathering Club": 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Family Book Club to meet

The "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Because," by Mo Willems will be the featured selection. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and is Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

Sunlight Club to hold Women's Day event

The Sunlight Club will hold a Women's Day program at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sunlight Club Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street. For more information, call 803-534-1781.

Pilot Club accepting scholarship applications

The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.

