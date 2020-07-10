COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip
Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com
BSD2 board to meet Monday
The Bamberg County School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the district office.
Free Covid-19 testing July 14
Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a free drive-thru Covid-19 testing event beginning at 9:30 a.. Tuesday, July 14, at 1065 Sprinkle Avenue, in Orangeburg.
Online Kids Kookie Kamp July 15
The Orangeburg County of Fine Arts will hold an online Kids Kookie Kamp at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. All supplies are included. Pay in advance and pick up all supplies at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.
S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive
The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership drive (Drive By) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, at 1235 Five Chop Road.
