COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip

Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com

BSD2 board to meet Monday

The Bamberg County School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the district office.

Free Covid-19 testing July 14

Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a free drive-thru Covid-19 testing event beginning at 9:30 a.. Tuesday, July 14, at 1065 Sprinkle Avenue, in Orangeburg.

Online Kids Kookie Kamp July 15