COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Watercolor classes: 2 to 4 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community: 6 p.m., Whittaker Elementary School.

Bamberg School District 1 board: 6:30 p.m., media center Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School.

Denmark City Council: 7 p.m., Brooker Center, Denmark.

Free Seniors Bingo Wednesday

The Concerned Citizens of Edisto Drive will hold Free Seniors Bingo at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2020 Sharperson Street. All seniors are welcome.

Concerned Citizens to gather

The Concerned Citizens of Edisto Drive will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2020 Sharperson Street. The public is invited to attend.

