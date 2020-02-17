COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Watercolor classes: 2 to 4 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.
Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community: 6 p.m., Whittaker Elementary School.
Bamberg School District 1 board: 6:30 p.m., media center Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School.
Denmark City Council: 7 p.m., Brooker Center, Denmark.
Free Seniors Bingo Wednesday
The Concerned Citizens of Edisto Drive will hold Free Seniors Bingo at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2020 Sharperson Street. All seniors are welcome.
Concerned Citizens to gather
The Concerned Citizens of Edisto Drive will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2020 Sharperson Street. The public is invited to attend.