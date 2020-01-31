Today's events
5th Friday Lawn Chair Leisure Series event, Soup-R-Bowl Friday: 4 p.m., Art Park, 927 Hagood Ave., Denmark.
Register for baseball, softball
Orangeburg Parks and Recreation are taking registrations for baseball and softball for ages 3-12 through Feb. 10. For more information, call 803-533-6020 or register online at orangeburgparks.com.
Orangeburg Dems to gather
The Orangeburg County Democratic Party will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Palmetto Enterprise Center, 1170 Russell Street. For more information, call 803-997-1291.
'Big Give' event Saturday
The Bamberg-based nonprofit Shop Her Closet Outreach will be holding a "Big Give" event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Hats, scarves, gloves, blankets and socks will be given out to the homeless, with a bag lunch also provided. Donations are needed. For more information, email joychaynes@hotmail.com or Facebook and Twitter at shophercloset.
See 'The Lion King' at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will be holding a free screening of the PG-rated live action verson of Disney's "The Lion King" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. For more information, call 803-533-5868.
Free historical exhibit Feb. 1
Dr. Walter Curry, an Orangeburg native, will host the opening/reception of the Thompson Family of Sally, S.C., Historical Exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry Street, Aiken.
Lions Club to convene Feb. 3
The Orangeburg Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the FBC Family Life Center. All members are encouraged to attend.
