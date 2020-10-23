COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's event
Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament: Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW. Play starts at 8:30 a.m. For additional information, interested persons may call John Alford at 803-447-2521.
DORA to hold 'A Fair Food Affair'
The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU. Come out and partake in your favorite fair food. There will be no seating and food will be to-go only. For more information, call 803-531-6186.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!