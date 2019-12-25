O-W Class of 1972 to hold social
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 is planning a Christmas Social on Friday, Dec. 27, at New Vision Center, 3720 Magnolia Street. For more information, call 803-747-4169.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.