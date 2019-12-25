O-W Class of 1972 to hold social

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 is planning a Christmas Social on Friday, Dec. 27, at New Vision Center, 3720 Magnolia Street. For more information, call 803-747-4169.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

