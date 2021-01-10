COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

S.C. State board to meet Monday
The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in the conference room of Lowman Hall. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
OCSD board to meet Jan. 12
The Orangeburg County School District is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday January 12, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.
Free COVID-19 testing to resume
Free COVID-19 testing will resume from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 15, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Roada, Orangeburg.
BSD2 board set to meet Jan. 21
The Bamberg School District Board of Trustees plan to hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, in the board room of the district's administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.
S.C. State, DHEC to offer free COVID-19 testing
South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.