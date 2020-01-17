Today's events
No services for the Cross County Connection in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Buses will resume regular schedules Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Bamberg City Council to meet
A special meeting of the Bamberg City Council are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at city hall.
Concerned Citizens to gather
The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.
BSD1 to meet Tuesday
The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Senior Bingo Wednesday
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will host Senior Bingo, for seniors 50 and over, at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. For more information, call 803-533-6020.
