COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
South Carolina State University Board of Trustees: 9 a.m., conference room 304 in Lowman Hall, campus of S.C. State.
Santee Town Council: 6 p.m., council chambers, 194 Municipal Way.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. For more information, call 803-533-5858.
Livingston Family fundraiser March 7
The Livingston Family Reunion Committee will hold a fish and hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the St. Dorcas Baptist Church fellowship hall. For more information, call 803-707-0353.
OCL to hold free screening Saturday
The Orangeburg County Library will be holding a free film screening of "Shazam" at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For more information, call 803-533-5868.