COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees: 9 a.m., conference room 304 in Lowman Hall, campus of S.C. State.

Santee Town Council: 6 p.m., council chambers, 194 Municipal Way.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Livingston Family fundraiser March 7

The Livingston Family Reunion Committee will hold a fish and hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the St. Dorcas Baptist Church fellowship hall. For more information, call 803-707-0353.

OCL to hold free screening Saturday

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding a free film screening of "Shazam" at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

