COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., district office in Bamberg.

Get your Real ID, register to vote today

Orangeburg County is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to bring the DMV to you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Orangeburg County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street. Get your Real ID Driver's License, Register to vote. The event is open to all Orangeburg County employees and citizens.

Free CBD workshop Thursday

The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse will be holding a free workshop on "Medical Marijuana/CBD and I'ts Effect on the Workforce" from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut Street, in Orangeburg. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4900 or by email at mdennis@tccada.state.sc.us.

Free caregiver classes available