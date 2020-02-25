COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Silver Slippers' dance classes: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.
Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., district office in Bamberg.
Get your Real ID, register to vote today
Orangeburg County is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to bring the DMV to you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Orangeburg County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street. Get your Real ID Driver's License, Register to vote. The event is open to all Orangeburg County employees and citizens.
Free CBD workshop Thursday
The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse will be holding a free workshop on "Medical Marijuana/CBD and I'ts Effect on the Workforce" from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut Street, in Orangeburg. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4900 or by email at mdennis@tccada.state.sc.us.
Free caregiver classes available
The Lower Savannah Council of Government is sponsoring a free 6-week caregivers class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 20 to March 26, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 803-598-7098.
Spaghetti fundraiser Feb. 27
The Habitat for Humanity will be holding a Spaghetti Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church Centre, 650 Stanley Street. Eat in or take out for $5.
Free farming workshop Friday
There will be a free workshop on "How to Start a Farm Using Innovative Methods" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Room 205 of R-Building at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.