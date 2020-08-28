COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Samaritan House to reopen

The Samaritan House is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1580 Middleton Street in Orangeburg. A ribbon cutting and reopening event will be held. The public is invited. However, masks and social distancing is required. For more information, call 803-534-2286.

Family reunion canceled, rescheduled

The joint family reunion of Ben and Susan McAhany and Joseph and Molly McAlhany planned for Sept. 13 is being canceled. They have rescheduled the event for the second Sunday in September of 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church. For more information, call 803-646-9144.

Golf tourney Sept. 26

Wesley Christian School's Benefit Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 26, at Hillcrest Golf Course, 1280 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a tee time start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Register by Sept. 16. For more information, call 803-707-1553 or 803-536-6167.

