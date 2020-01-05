Today's events
The VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
DTC commission call special meeting
The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will have a special called meeting (executive session) at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the board room of Blatt.
Adult BINGO at OCL Monday
“Bingo for Books!”, an adults’ night out event for those 17 and up, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Win prizes and enjoy light refreshments. For more information, call 803-531-4636.
'Get Art, Get Smart' at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will hold two "Get Art, Get Smart" classes at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Learn about artists and their media and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All materials are provided. This week's class features the art of "Alexander Calder and Stabiles." For more information, call 803-533-5868.
Veterans meeting Wednesday
Vets, Helping Vets will hold their monthly informational meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Thomas B. Eklund Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. All veterans of the Armed Forces are welcome. For more information, call 803-308-6908.
Job fair in North Jan. 10
The North Branch Library will hold a job fair in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A photo ID is required as well as a valid email address. For more information, call 803-247-5880.
Blackville High reunion Jan. 18
The Blackville High School Classes of 1960 to 1971 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Blackville Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 706-799-5404.
Genealogist to host free historical exhibit
Dr. Walter Curry, an Orangeburg native, will host the opening/reception of the Thompson Family of Sally, S.C., Historical Exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry Street, Aiken.
