COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

CCSB to meet July 7

Calhoun County School Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the District Office. The meeting will be closed to the public but will be live streamed for the public from the District’s website.

CCMO to close for holiday

The Cooperative Church Ministries will be closed through July 7, for celebration of the Independence Day holiday. They will reopen at 9:30 a.m. July 8. CCMO is located at 2570 St. Matthews Road near the Orangeburg YMCA and Orangeburg County Council on Aging. For more information, call 803-531-4913.

Free COVID-19 testing July 9

Two sites will offer free walk up and drive thru COVID-19 testing Thursday, July 9. The Weston Chapel AME Church will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 428 S. Richardson Street, in Latta; and at Good Hope AME Church from 5 to 8 p.m., in Cope.

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip