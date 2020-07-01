COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

CCSB to meet July 7
Calhoun County School Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the District Office. The meeting will be closed to the public but will be live streamed for the public from the District’s website.
CCMO to close for holiday
The Cooperative Church Ministries will be closed through July 7, for celebration of the Independence Day holiday. They will reopen at 9:30 a.m. July 8. CCMO is located at 2570 St. Matthews Road near the Orangeburg YMCA and Orangeburg County Council on Aging. For more information, call 803-531-4913.
Free COVID-19 testing July 9
Two sites will offer free walk up and drive thru COVID-19 testing Thursday, July 9. The Weston Chapel AME Church will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 428 S. Richardson Street, in Latta; and at Good Hope AME Church from 5 to 8 p.m., in Cope.
Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip
Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com
S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive
The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership drive (Drive By) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, at 1235 Five Chop Road.
