COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Orangeburg County School Board audio work session: 6:30 p.m., 2nd floor board room, 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.
City Council to meet May 14
The Orangeburg City Council will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday, May 14. The meeting will be conducted via Cisco WebEx and will be available for live public viewing on the City's Facebook page. Public comments or questions can be made during or after the meeting by emailing publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.
