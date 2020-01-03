VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

DTC commission call special meeting

The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will have a special called meeting (executive session) at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the board room of Blatt Hall.

OCEA-R meeting Tuesday

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Education Association-Retired group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road. The executive board will meet at 10:30 a.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments