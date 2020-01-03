VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
DTC commission call special meeting
The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will have a special called meeting (executive session) at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the board room of Blatt Hall.
OCEA-R meeting Tuesday
The Orangeburg-Calhoun Education Association-Retired group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road. The executive board will meet at 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.