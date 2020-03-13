COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
BSD1 board to meet Monday
The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet for their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School.
Calhoun County School board to meet
The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Sandy Run School.
OCDC board to convene
The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Suite 100 at 125 Regional Parkway, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-536-3333.
Calhoun First Steps meeting March 26
The Calhoun First Steps Board will hold its regular board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, in the conference room at John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, in St. Matthews.
OAMHC board to convene
The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, 2319 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg.
Orangeburg Dems to convene
The Orangeburg County Democratic Party will hold its annual convention at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School's auditorium, 601 Bruin Parkway. For more information, call 803-997-1291.
S.C. State alumni to gather
The Greater Orangeburg Chapter of the South Carolina State University Alumni Association will hold a monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Franklin UMC, 550 Locust Ave., in Denmark.
National Guard reunion March 28
The 11th annual Orangeburg National Guard Reunion will be held at the Elks Lodge 897 on Saturday, March 28. For ore information, call 803-534-9955.