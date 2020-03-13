COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

BSD1 board to meet Monday

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet for their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School.

Calhoun County School board to meet

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Sandy Run School.

OCDC board to convene

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Suite 100 at 125 Regional Parkway, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-536-3333.

Calhoun First Steps meeting March 26

The Calhoun First Steps Board will hold its regular board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, in the conference room at John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, in St. Matthews.

OAMHC board to convene