Today's events

Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works: 5 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.

Santee Cooper Board of Directors: 11:30 a.m., Wampee Conference Center, Pinopolis.

Cordova Neighborhood Crime Watch: 6 p.m., Cordova Senior Center.

YMCA blood drive Tuesday

The Orangeburg County YMCA is planning a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 2550 St. Matthews Road. To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Orange. A photo ID is required.

OCDC set to meet

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission are scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, in Orangeburg.

