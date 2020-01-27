Today's events
Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works: 5 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.
Santee Cooper Board of Directors: 11:30 a.m., Wampee Conference Center, Pinopolis.
Cordova Neighborhood Crime Watch: 6 p.m., Cordova Senior Center.
YMCA blood drive Tuesday
The Orangeburg County YMCA is planning a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 2550 St. Matthews Road. To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Orange. A photo ID is required.
OCDC set to meet
The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission are scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, in Orangeburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.