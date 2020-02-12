COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Orangeburg County Council on Aging painting classes: 1 p.m., Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

MLK Oratory Competition: 6 p.m., Calhoun County High School auditorium.

Orangeburg Line Dancers line dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

Lower Savannah Council of Governments: 7 p.m., Senior's Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park Street, Neeses.

Elks Lodge to hold dance

The Orangeburg Elks Lodge 897 will hold a Valentine Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the lodge on Joe Jeffords Blvd., in Orangeburg.

WHS Class of 1971 to hold dance

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1971 is sponsoring its annual Valentine's Dance from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at The Premier on Five Chop Road.

VFW Post 8166 dance Saturday

The VFW Post 8166 Auxiliary will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dance at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1650 Amelia Street. For more information, call 803-536-0938.

Music club program Sunday

The Orangeburg Music Club will be meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 803-378-6285.

