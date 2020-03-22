COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Cancelations
The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees have canceled its scheduled board meeting for Tuesday, March 24.
The Orangeburg County School Board has canceled its board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. The next meeting will be April 14.
The Edisto Club and AT&T Pioneers has canceled its monthly luncheon for Thursday, March 26.
Calhoun Players postpone 'Sound of Music'
Calhoun Players have postponed their production of "The Sound of Music," which was originally scheduled to perform in April, until October 1-4, at the Cameron Auditorium. Tickets will be available for sale in mid-August.
OCFAC classes canceled
Due to the coronavirus, the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is postponing the jewelry classes and the hypertufa gardening class. At this time the art exhibit, "A Few of My Favorites: People - Places - Times - Spaces," featuring Bill Carter and Nat Wallace is currently open to the public through April 30.
Blood drive planned
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Good Hope AME Church, 1040 Carver School Road, in Cope.
Pilot Club scholarship applications available
The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.
Canoe/kayak down the Edisto River
Enjoy a canoe/kayak trip down the Edisto River on Saturday, April 4. Launch from Zig Zag Landing at 9 a.m. for FRED's "Smoke on the Water." For more information, call 803-345-4427.