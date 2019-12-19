Today's events
City of Denmark Administrative Committee: 11 a.m., Denmark City Hall.
VFW Post 8166 Christmas Raffle: 10 p.m., 1650 Amelia St., Orangeburg.
St. Matthews High School Class of 1979 to hold dance
The St. Matthews High School Class of 1979 will be sponsoring a Christmas Dance at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Unique Sensations Social Hall, 556 Bridge Street, in St. Matthews.
Community Christmas play Sunday
A community Christmas play will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 Wire Road, Norway. All are welcome.
VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.