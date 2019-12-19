Today's events

City of Denmark Administrative Committee: 11 a.m., Denmark City Hall.

VFW Post 8166 Christmas Raffle: 10 p.m., 1650 Amelia St., Orangeburg.

St. Matthews High School Class of 1979 to hold dance

The St. Matthews High School Class of 1979 will be sponsoring a Christmas Dance at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Unique Sensations Social Hall, 556 Bridge Street, in St. Matthews.

Community Christmas play Sunday

A community Christmas play will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 Wire Road, Norway. All are welcome.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

