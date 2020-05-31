COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
CCMO moved to new location

CCMO has moved to 2570 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburt, near the YMCA and the Council on Aging buildings, and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 1. Only clients will be allowed in the building and no children. All clients must wear masks, have their temperature taken and use hand sanitizer. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Bamberg County Council meeting Monday

The Bamberg County Council will hold a virtual meeting at noon Monday, June 1. Individuals can call 301-715-8592 and enter Webinar ID: 823 4791 6379.

OCSB board to meet June 2

The Orangeburg County School Board have a special audio called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, in the second floor board room at 102 Founders Court.

