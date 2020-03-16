COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Todays events

Bamberg School District 1: 6:30 p.m., media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School.

Denmark City Council: 7 p.m., Brooker Center, Denmark.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Calhoun County School Board to meet

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Sandy Run School. The meeting is open to the public.

Calhoun First Steps to gather

The Calhoun First Steps Board will hold its regular board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, in the conference room at John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, in St. Matthews.

Edisto Club, AT&T Pioneers luncheon March 26

The Edisto Club and AT&T Pioneers will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Ruby Tuesday's, 724 Citadel Road, in Orangeburg.

