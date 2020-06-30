COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today's events

Orangeburg City Council special meeting: Noon, in council chambers, 933 Middleton St.

LMRWA cancels July meeting

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency meeting scheduled for July 2, has been canceled. The next meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m.

CCMO to close for holiday

The Cooperative Church Ministries will be closed July 37, for celebration of the Independence Day holiday. They will reopen at 9:30 a.m. July 8. CCMO is located at 2570 St. Matthews Road near the Orangeburg YMCA and Orangeburg County Council on Aging. For more information, call 803-531-4913.

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip

Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com

