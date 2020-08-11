COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Free coronavirus testing Wednesday

Macedonia Baptist Church will offer a free COVID-19 drive-thru or walk-up testing site from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the church.

OCFAC online classes available

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding a "Hand Lettering and Doodling Journal" online class for ages 10 and up at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday Aug. 11 and Aug. 13. Cost is $30 and includes a writing journal, pack of markers, practice sheets and a 2-day class. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.

Denmark council to meet

DENMARK -- Denmark City Council will meet by conference call at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. If you would like to listen to the meeting, dial 701-802-5200. The access code is 7949856.

Community Clothes Closet to open

to The Missionary Ministry at Greater Faith Baptist Church will open their community "Clothes Closet," from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, on Dorchester Street in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-536-5258.

S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive

The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership event (drive-thru) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. For more information, call 803-534-1354.

