 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Student Advocacy Program Dec. 20

The Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club and the SC Department of Juvenile Justice will hold its "Students Share Success of Student Advocacy Program" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at The Orangeburg County Library, 1645 Russell St. For more information, contact Laura Washington-Ferguson at 803-747-4130.

Pet supplies giveaway Dec. 21 in Holly Hill

The Orangeburg County Animal Services will be giving out donations from the Chewy Truck Project, while supplies last. Donations will be given out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Holly Hill Town Hall, 8423 Old State Road.

Church, datebook deadlines

Church news items for Friday, Dec. 23, must be received by noon Monday, Dec. 19. Announcements for the Friday, Dec. 30, edition must be in the office by noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. There will be no print editions on Monday, Dec. 26, or Monday, Jan. 2.

People are also reading…

Datebook items for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 23-25, must be received by noon Wednesday, Dec. 21. Announcements for Dec. 30-Jan. 1 must be received by noon Wednesday, Dec. 28.

There will be no print editions on Monday, Dec. 26, or Monday, Jan. 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 more charged in Cameron burglary

3 more charged in Cameron burglary

Three additional suspects accused of playing roles in a Cameron burglary have been taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News