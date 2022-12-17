COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Student Advocacy Program Dec. 20

The Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club and the SC Department of Juvenile Justice will hold its "Students Share Success of Student Advocacy Program" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at The Orangeburg County Library, 1645 Russell St. For more information, contact Laura Washington-Ferguson at 803-747-4130.

Pet supplies giveaway Dec. 21 in Holly Hill

The Orangeburg County Animal Services will be giving out donations from the Chewy Truck Project, while supplies last. Donations will be given out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Holly Hill Town Hall, 8423 Old State Road.

Church, datebook deadlines

Church news items for Friday, Dec. 23, must be received by noon Monday, Dec. 19. Announcements for the Friday, Dec. 30, edition must be in the office by noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. There will be no print editions on Monday, Dec. 26, or Monday, Jan. 2.

Datebook items for Friday-Sunday, Dec. 23-25, must be received by noon Wednesday, Dec. 21. Announcements for Dec. 30-Jan. 1 must be received by noon Wednesday, Dec. 28.

