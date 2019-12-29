Children's Garden Christmas and Kids' Walk open

The Children’s Garden Christmas and Kids' Walk at the Edisto Memorial Gardens will be on display from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020. Admission is free. Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

Salt-N-Pepa to headline new year's bash

COLUMBIA -- Famously Hot New Year is excited to host legendary hip-hop trailblazers, Salt-N-Pepa, as the headliner for this year's free celebration. The revolutionaries of rap will perform a free concert at Famously Hot New Year, South Carolina’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, in downtown Columbia, S.C. on Dec. 31, 2019. The performance by the Grammy Award-winning pair will lead up to a midnight countdown and the biggest NYE fireworks display in the state.

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits” to Colonial Life Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. Tickets will be available online at harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

