Today's events
"Get Art, Get Smart" classes: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Bamberg City Council special meeting: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.
Edisto Lodge 39 meeting: 7 p.m., Lodge, 394 Mingo St.
Magic club to meet Friday
The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Magic, The Gathering Club" at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Experts and beginners are welcome. For more information, call 803-533-5868.
Family Book Club to meet
The "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Kevin the Unicorn: It's Not all Rainbows" by Jessca von Innerebner, will be the featured selection. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.
Black History program Feb. 9
The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will hold its Black History program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road. For more information, call 803-536-1779.
VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
Elks Club to hold dance Feb. 14
The Orangeburg Elks Lodge 897 will hold a Valentine Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the lodge on Joe Jeffords Blvd., in Orangeburg.
