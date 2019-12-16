Today's events

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees committee meetings: room 304 of Lowman Hall.

Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community: 6 p.m., Whittaker Elementary School.

Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, 933 Middleton St.

S.C. State board meeting Wednesday

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a trustee meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in room 304 of Lowman Hall.

DTC commission to convene

The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the board room of Blatt Hall.

LMRWA plan to meet Thursday

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Lake Marion Regional Water Plan in Santee.

