Today's events
South Carolina State University Board of Trustees committee meetings: room 304 of Lowman Hall.
Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community: 6 p.m., Whittaker Elementary School.
Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, 933 Middleton St.
S.C. State board meeting Wednesday
The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a trustee meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in room 304 of Lowman Hall.
DTC commission to convene
The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the board room of Blatt Hall.
LMRWA plan to meet Thursday
The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Lake Marion Regional Water Plan in Santee.
