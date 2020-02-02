Adult BINGO at OCL Monday

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Adult Night BINGO" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. The event is for adults 18 years-old and up. For more information, call 803-531-4636.

BSD2 board to meet Feb. 3

The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the board room of the district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

Lions Club to gather

The Orangeburg Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the FBC Family Life Center. All members are encouraged to attend.

Bamberg City Council to convene

A special meeting of the Bamberg City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Bamberg City Hall.

Edisto Lodge meeting Tuesday

Edisto Lodge 39 will have its monthly communication at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Lodge, 394 Mingo St.

Dance classes held Wednesday

The Silver Slippers' dance classes will be held every Wednesday at City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. Beginners classes will be held at 10:30 a.m. and freestyle line dance classes are held at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 803-707-6945

Valentine dance Feb. 14

The Orangeburg Elks Lodge 897 will hold a Valentine Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the lodge on Joe Jeffords Blvd., in Orangeburg.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments