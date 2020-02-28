COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Free screening of live-action version of "Dumbo": 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

BSD2 board to meet Monday

The regular meeting of the Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees at noon Monday, March 2, in the board room of the administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

OCEA-R plan meeting

The Orangeburg Calhoun Education Association-Retired will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road. The executive board will meet at 10:30 a.m.

Showcase Orangeburg auditions March 3

The Orangeburg County YMCA will be celebrating Read Across America Week March 2-6 with a fun-filled week of Dr. Seuss-themed activities. There will be special guest readers at 6 p.m. nightly at the YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.

Livingston Family fundraiser March 7

The Livingston Family Reunion Committee will hold a fish and hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the St. Dorcas Baptist Church fellowship hall. For more information, call 803-707-0353.

