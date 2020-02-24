COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
"Adult Night BINGO": 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Orangeburg County Fire Commission: 5:30 p.m., 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg.
Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.
Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., district office in Bamberg.
Cordova Crive Watch meeting: 6 p.m., Cordova Senior Center.
Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., 2nd floor board room, 102 Founders Court.
Bamberg planning meeting Thursday
The Bamberg Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Bamberg City Hall.
BSD1 board to meet Wednesday
The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the district office in Bamberg. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the superintendent search.
OAMHC board to meet Feb. 27
The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, 2319 St. Matthews Road.
Community safety forum Thursday
A public forum on community safety will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Denmark-Olar High Shool. SLED will talk with community members directly about steps law enforcement are taking. The public is invited to join in the discussion. For more information, call 803-793-1854.
Showcase Orangeburg auditions March 3
Come be a One Hit Wonder! Auditions for Showcase Orangeburg will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Dance, instrument and vocal talents only are to be chosen. All ages are welcome. Showcase Orangeburg will be held April 30. For more information, call 803-536-4074.