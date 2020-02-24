COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Community safety forum Thursday

A public forum on community safety will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Denmark-Olar High Shool. SLED will talk with community members directly about steps law enforcement are taking. The public is invited to join in the discussion. For more information, call 803-793-1854.

Showcase Orangeburg auditions March 3

Come be a One Hit Wonder! Auditions for Showcase Orangeburg will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Dance, instrument and vocal talents only are to be chosen. All ages are welcome. Showcase Orangeburg will be held April 30. For more information, call 803-536-4074.