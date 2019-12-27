Today's events

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 Christmas Social: New Vision Center, 3720 Magnolia Street. 803-747-4169.

"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

