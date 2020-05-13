COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

The Bamberg City Council Budget Committee: 1 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.

Orangeburg City Council special meeting: Noon, City's Facebook page. Email comments to publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.

S.C. State trustees to meet

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on Thursday, May 14. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. The agenda calls for an executive session on contractual matters and personnel issues. It further calls for open session consideration of the president's employment contract.

