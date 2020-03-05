COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Lake Maion Regional Water Agency: 2 p.m., water plant in Santee.
Painting classes: 9:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road.
Read Across America celebration: 6 p.m., Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.
Applications for Upward Bound available
Applications are now being accepted for students desiring to participate in the Upward Bound program at Claflin University. Applications may be obtained from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, in the Upward Bound Office located at Claflin, 887 Goff Avenue, or at your high school guidance office. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 27. For more information, call 535-5061 or 535-5056.
National Guard Reunion March 28
The 11th annual Orangeburg National Guard Reunion will be held at the Elks Lodge 897 on Saturday, March 28. If you are a past member or active member of the Orangeburg unit, and did not receive a registration form and would like one, call 803-534-9955.