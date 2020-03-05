COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Applications for Upward Bound available

Applications are now being accepted for students desiring to participate in the Upward Bound program at Claflin University. Applications may be obtained from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, in the Upward Bound Office located at Claflin, 887 Goff Avenue, or at your high school guidance office. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 27. For more information, call 535-5061 or 535-5056.