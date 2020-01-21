Today's events
Senior Bingo: 8:15 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. 803-533-6020.
OAMHC board to meet
The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, 2319 St. Matthews Road.
Transportation Committee to convene
The Orangeburg County Transportation Committee will hold its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in county council chambers, 1437 Amelia Street.
WHS Class of 1965 to gather
The Wilkinson High School Class of 1965 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shoney's Restaurant on Chestnut Street. For more information, call 803-747-2241.
Learn to line dance
The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. For more information call 803-664-1000.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.
