COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
"Cover to Cover OCL" book club: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Orangeburg SPCA Open House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 225 Ruf Road.
The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR meeting: 6 p.m., Arthur Paul's restaurant, 1357 Grove Park Drive (lower level), Orangeburg.
Black History Banquet Sunday
The 5th annual Nix-Stilton Road Community Improvement Organization will be holding its Black History Banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg.
O-W Class of 1980 to gather
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1980 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Williams Grand Lodge, 921 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.
OCFC to meet Monday
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Orangeburg County Fire Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at 131 Firefighter Lane, in Orangeburg.
Bamberg Public Works board to meet
A meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Bamberg City Hall.
BSD1 board plan meetings
The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the district office in Bamberg. The meetings are scheduled to discuss the superintendent search.