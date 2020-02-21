COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

"Cover to Cover OCL" book club: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Orangeburg SPCA Open House: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 225 Ruf Road.

The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR meeting: 6 p.m., Arthur Paul's restaurant, 1357 Grove Park Drive (lower level), Orangeburg.

Black History Banquet Sunday

The 5th annual Nix-Stilton Road Community Improvement Organization will be holding its Black History Banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg.

O-W Class of 1980 to gather

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1980 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Williams Grand Lodge, 921 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.

OCFC to meet Monday

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Orangeburg County Fire Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at 131 Firefighter Lane, in Orangeburg.

Bamberg Public Works board to meet