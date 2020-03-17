COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

1,000 meetings canceled

Out of an abundance of caution and care for attendees, the Orangeburg County executive team are postponing any task force meeting as well as 1,000 Town Hall meetings. For more information, call 803-536-3333.

Sunlight Club program Thursday

The Sunlight Club will hold a Women's Day program at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sunlight Club Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street. For more information, call 803-534-1781.

Calhoun County School District to meet

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Sandy Run School. The meeting is open to the public.

Edisto Club, AT&T Pioneers to gather

The Edisto Club and AT&T Pioneers will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Ruby Tuesday's, 724 Citadel Road, in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Dems to convene

The Orangeburg County Democratic Party will hold its annual convention at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School's auditorium, 601 Bruin Parkway. For more information, call 803-997-1291.

