 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

S.C. State Board of Trustees executive committee teleconference meeting: 2 p.m.

Black History Month Table Talk: 6 p.m., Zoom meeting with guest speaker: Jamell Henderson; ID: 954 0176 9475 – Passcode: 886322.

Santee Town Council virtual meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom. To join, call 1-301-715-8592; meeting ID: 98736782991; passcode: 386824.

OCFAC classes available

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center offering classes and activities for kids and adults. For more information or to register, visit orangeburgarts.org.

  • Mom & Me -- 11 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
  • Wine & Design a Wine Glass -- 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. 
  • Wine & Design Watercolor Earings -- 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
  • Western Country Classes -- 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday.
  • Woodcarving & Quilting -- Contact Janice Baskin at jbaskin@orangeburgarts.org

Board of Trustees to Hold Executive Committee

Teleconference Meeting Wednesday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - The SC State University Board of Trustees will hold an executive committee teleconference meeting on Wednesday, February 10, at 2 p.m. View the agenda and conference call information  here. 

 

For more information, contact Bernita Cooper at bcooper3@scsu.edu

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BF being bullied by partner's family

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up in a house full of boys. I have four brothers who were rowdy and loud. Plus, my dad had a huge presence in the house…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News