COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Black History Month Table Talk: 6 p.m., Zoom meeting with guest speaker: Jamell Henderson; ID: 954 0176 9475 – Passcode: 886322.
Santee Town Council virtual meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom. To join, call 1-301-715-8592; meeting ID: 98736782991; passcode: 386824.
OCFAC classes available
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center offering classes and activities for kids and adults. For more information or to register, visit orangeburgarts.org.
- Mom & Me -- 11 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
- Wine & Design a Wine Glass -- 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
- Wine & Design Watercolor Earings -- 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
- Western Country Classes -- 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday.
- Woodcarving & Quilting -- Contact Janice Baskin at jbaskin@orangeburgarts.org
Board of Trustees to Hold Executive Committee
Teleconference Meeting Wednesday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - The SC State University Board of Trustees will hold an executive committee teleconference meeting on Wednesday, February 10, at 2 p.m. View the agenda and conference call information here.
For more information, contact Bernita Cooper at bcooper3@scsu.edu.