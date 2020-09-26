COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Wesley Christian School's Benefit Golf Tournament: 8 a.m., Hillcrest Golf Course, 1280 St. Matthews Road.

Drive-thru for Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation: 10 a.m. to noon, 825 Summers Ave., Orangeburg.

County Day of Action: Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, and Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center at 220 Park Street, Neeses.

Back-to-School Bash: 1 to 4 p.m., Denmark Gazebo.

Farm Bureau annual meeting Oct. 1

The Orangeburg County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 1. Due to COVID-19, the annual meeting will be offered virtually for anyone that is not comfortable attending in person. Those attending must RSVP by Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-536-1530.

Drive-thru for Covid-19 Relief Oct. 1

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg and Ace Basin Hub will present "Drive-Thru for Covid-19 Relief" at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Nix-Stilton Road Community Park. Residents of Orangeburg County will receive 1 box of food staples and 1 box of fresh fruit/vegetables. For more information, call 803-747-6362.

